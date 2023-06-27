WATCH: Petrol pump vandalised, employees thrashed in mob attack

A video of a petrol pump getting vandalised and its employees getting thrashed in a mob attack is going viral on social media.

The men pelted stones at the machines and thrashed workers as seen in the video.

#WATCH | A group of men allegedly vandalised a petrol pump and attacked its employees in Punjab’s Ludhiana. (26.06) (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/K8ymWqYUHH — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

The reason for the mob attack was unknown. Netizens hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for not being able to control the law and order situation.

AAP is a disaster for Punjab. — Ganesh Kumar (@slganesh1) June 27, 2023

So @ArvindKejriwal ji Punjab law and order is under you now since over a year and situation has deteriorated …. Gang wars , terrorism , murders etc have increased multi folds in Punjab …..

you can only destroy states can’t improve it — Sandeep Gandotra🇮🇳 (@sandeepg1979) June 27, 2023

And Raghav Chaddha was assuring India Law & Order situation in Punjab is perfect and state is doing very well. — Harpreet Singh (@Hsingh180981) June 27, 2023

Puri gundagardi chalu hai Punjab mein — R gayatri (@RGayatri1005) June 27, 2023

Mob attacks are common in India. They happen because of monetary reasons or to take out a personal vendetta against a person or group.

Earlier, an age-restricted video of youngsters thrashing a cigarette vendor with sticks and belts in India went viral.

India news agency Times of India reported that the incident happened in the Deen Dayal Nagar area in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh.

It showed the vendor being violently beaten with sticks and belt. The attackers reportedly got angry after being asked for payment.