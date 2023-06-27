30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Petrol pump vandalised, employees thrashed in mob attack

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A video of a petrol pump getting vandalised and its employees getting thrashed in a mob attack is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The men pelted stones at the machines and thrashed workers as seen in the video.

The reason for the mob attack was unknown. Netizens hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for not being able to control the law and order situation. 

Mob attacks are common in India. They happen because of monetary reasons or to take out a personal vendetta against a person or group.

Realted – Tamil Nadu man chased, hacked to death 

Earlier, an age-restricted video of youngsters thrashing a cigarette vendor with sticks and belts in India went viral.

India news agency Times of India reported that the incident happened in the Deen Dayal Nagar area in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh. 

It showed the vendor being violently beaten with sticks and belt. The attackers reportedly got angry after being asked for payment.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.