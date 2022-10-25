Wednesday, October 26, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Mobile phone’s battery explodes during repair, horrific video goes viral

test

A horrific video of a mobile phone’s battery exploding during repair is going viral on social media application Twitter. 

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed a youngster standing on one side of the shop’s counter where the mobile phone, which had charging problem, was kept. The shopkeeper took out its battery that exploded into smoke.

Both shopkeeper and customer were safe in the incident.

The horrific clip has got thousands of the views and hundreds of likes and retweets. Netizens slammed the shopkeeper for his technique to repair phones.

It is pertinent to mention that utmost care is required when fixing mobile phone batteries. It been the reason of fires and injuries to its owners. 

Related – Girl dies as charging mobile phone exploded near her head

Earlier, a chilling video of a cellphone’s battery going up in flames in Vietnam during repair made rounds on interactive platforms.

The clip saw the repairman working on the phone before it exploded, setting it on fire. He threw it away before scrambling for safety.

“The worker was repairing the phone when the phone battery exploded,” the caption read. “Luckily no one was injured.”

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.