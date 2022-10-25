Mobile phone’s battery explodes during repair, horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of a mobile phone’s battery exploding during repair is going viral on social media application Twitter.

The viral video showed a youngster standing on one side of the shop’s counter where the mobile phone, which had charging problem, was kept. The shopkeeper took out its battery that exploded into smoke.

उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर में रिपेयरिंग के दौरान एक मोबाइल बम की तरह फट पड़ा pic.twitter.com/eBUCe9f4nL — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) October 23, 2022

Both shopkeeper and customer were safe in the incident.

The horrific clip has got thousands of the views and hundreds of likes and retweets. Netizens slammed the shopkeeper for his technique to repair phones.

all these blasting case reported due to u authorised service — jayesh (@jayeshkulan) October 24, 2022

Jab koi bina training liye YouTube video dekh kar machenic banega to yahi hoga — شا ھین اقبال (@shahiniquebal) October 23, 2022

Isko repairing nhi bolte, fixed battery ko aise nhi khodna chahiye.Wo blast ho jati hai. Pta hona chahiye shop wale ko agar repairing krta hai. — Riyaj Ahmad (@RiyajAh79428441) October 23, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that utmost care is required when fixing mobile phone batteries. It been the reason of fires and injuries to its owners.

Earlier, a chilling video of a cellphone’s battery going up in flames in Vietnam during repair made rounds on interactive platforms.

The clip saw the repairman working on the phone before it exploded, setting it on fire. He threw it away before scrambling for safety.

“The worker was repairing the phone when the phone battery exploded,” the caption read. “Luckily no one was injured.”

