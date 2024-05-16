VIRAL: Mohammad Amir gives bowling tips to actor Noman Habib

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir gave bowling tips to actor Noman Habib in a video that went viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by Noman Habib on his Instagram account, showed the pacer demonstrating his wrist position and strategy while bowling.

The caption of the video reads, “Cricketer Muhammed Amir is giving bowling classes to Actor noman habib.”

Habib is also seen with a cricket ball imitating the wrist position of Amir as he goes through his bowling tactics.

It is pertinent to mention that the pace bowler is currently in England for the T20 series set to begin on May 22.

He was also part of the squad for the recently concluded T20 series between Pakistan and Ireland that the Men in Green won 2-1.

Mohammad Amir in March reversed his retirement to represent Pakistan in international cricket.

The 32-year-old played for Pakistan after four years in T20 series against New Zealand at home in April this year.