Mohammad Rizwan’s comments on Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy go viral

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan’s comments about fast bowler Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy are going viral on social media.

Shaheen Afridi became Pakistan’s Twenty20 International (T20I) captain after star batter Babar Azam stepped down after the team’s dismal performance in the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Presenting our captains 🇵🇰@shani_official has been appointed Test captain while @iShaheenAfridi will lead the T20I side. pic.twitter.com/wPSebUB60m — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 15, 2023

Shaheen Afridi’s first assignment as frontman was the five-match T20I series against hosts New Zealand. It did not go well as the side lost 4-1.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was part of Pakistan teams in the tournament and bilateral series, talked about Shaheen Afridi’s leadership qualities in an interview with cricket website Cricbuzz. According to him, the left-arm pacer plays with a never-say-die attitude.

“He [Shaheen Afridi] is a very good captain and I have seen him in Lahore Qalandars and other teams where I was his teammate and he is that kind of a player who neither loses his heart nor courage till the end of a game,” Mohammad Rizwan said.

The wicketkeeper recalled the pacer’s pep talk during Pakistan’s thrilling 42-run win over New Zealand in the fifth T20I at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on January 21, 2024.

“In the recent past against New Zealand, we scored 228, 220 and we lost the match. And in the last game we made about 135 runs and it looked like they will chase it down in 12 overs. But when Shaheen came down to the huddle he said that we have to win this game and show this world. And this is a unique quality that he possess that he does not lose his courage at any stage of his game,” he concluded.

Pakistan scored 134-8 in their 20 overs. The side dismissed the opposition for just 92 in 17.2 overs.