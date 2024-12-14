Watch: Mohammed Siraj booed by Gabba crowd after Travis spat

BRISBANE: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj faced a hostile reception from the Gabba crowd on Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia.

Siraj was booed by the home crowd as he came on to bowl, a continuation of the animosity stemming from his heated on-field exchange with Travis Head during the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

The Indian team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Siraj, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, was entrusted with exploiting the early conditions.

However, as he took the ball, the Gabba crowd erupted with boos, intensifying the already charged atmosphere of the match.

The boos at the Gabba mirrored those in Adelaide, further underlining Siraj’s polarising presence in Australia. Despite the hostile reception, Siraj has often brought out his combative best in such encounters, and fans eagerly await his performance in Brisbane.

The incident unfolded when Mohammed Siraj dismissed Head after a remarkable 140-run innings, gesturing towards the dressing room in a pointed send-off.

Meanwhile, Travis Head was also sanctioned under Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.”

Both players accepted the charges and the penalties proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle. Additionally, they received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offence within the last 24 months.

WATCH: Siraj fierce send-off to Head after dismissal

The heated exchange during the dismissal was eventually resolved amicably when Mohammed Siraj came out to bat in India’s second innings. The two players were seen reconciling on the field, a gesture that brought some relief to an otherwise tense contest.

Australia went on to secure a commanding 10-wicket victory in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, rebounding strongly after a massive 295-run defeat in Perth. Travis Head’s scintillating 140 off 141 balls proved to be the decisive factor, earning him the Player of the Match award.