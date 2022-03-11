VIRAL: Mom takes WiFi modem on trip after kids refuse to join

A woman in the United Kingdom took the WiFi modem away from her children after they refused to come to a family day out.

A report by a UK-based news agency Mirror stated that Lucy Brazier along with fiance Mike Newman, 14-year-old daughter Tiana and Tristian, 11, were to accompany her.

The children decided to back out from the trip by citing spending time on their mobile phones rather than going on the trip as the reason.

The woman took matters into her hands. She left her children at home and took the router on the trip instead.

Lucy Brazier, speaking with Mirror, admitted to her behaving in a childish manner but was worth it.

“It was childish on our part but immensely satisfying, to be honest,” she said as quoted in the report. “We had a lovely afternoon and a right laugh in taking the pictures and videos.”

She said that her children were desperate to have their WiFi modem back.

“What was a bonus was when we got home the kids were obviously desperate to get their precious WiFi back and had actually started their chores. And they carried on until they had finished them all with very little backchat.Result.”

She added: “We actually saved money as the WiFi modem didn’t ask for snacks every 20 minutes.”

The woman said another couple called their behaviour ‘genius parenting’.

