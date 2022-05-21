Netflix drops Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area trailer

OTT platform Netflix released the trailer of the upcoming show Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

It is the Korean version of the original Spanish crime-thriller show titled La Casa de Papel.

“Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea,” the plot on the web show and movie streaming portal read. “With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.”

The suspense show, which will stream on the OTT platform from June 24 this year, is a creation of Kim Hong-sun, Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae and Choe Sung-jun.

As far as the cast is concerned, Park Hae-soo – who rose to fame due to his performance in the critically acclaimed web show Squid Game – will play the role of Berlin whereas Jun Jong-seo and Lee Hyun-woo will be seen as Tokyo and Rio respectively.

The father-son role of Moscow and Denver will be played by Lee Won-jong and Kim Ji-hun respectively.

Jang Yoon-ju will portray the role of Tokyo’s best friend and the ever-energetic Nairobi. The role of cousins Helsinki and Oslo went to Kim Ji-hoon and Lee Kyu-ho respectively.

