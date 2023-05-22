Moomal Khalid has netizens laughing out loud

Actor Moomal Khalid broke the internet with her funny video on the social media application Instagram.

She lip-synched dialogues “on the way kaha padta hai (where is on the way located?)” in her latest video. She reenacts getting slapped after it.

Her post got thousands of likes from the application’s users. The Instagram users came with hilarious comments. A user wrote, “Hahaha I like this”. Another stated, ” This is hilarious!”

Many users used laughing and heart emojis as their comments.

The celebrity, who has millions of followers on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures and videos of her photoshoots and behind-the-scenes of her projects for netizens.

It was not the first time that she had netizens laughing.

Earlier, a video of her lip-synching dialogues “main ghareeb hua karti thi phir ek din mere boyfriend ne ghar se chori karke paise laake diye phir karobar shuru kiya…jab main ameer hui toh socha ke mujhay chor se shaadi karni (I used to be poor. One day, my boyfriend stole money from the house and gave it to me. I started a business with it. I realized that I will marry a thief after getting rich)” broke Instagram.

The talented celebrity’s work in serials namely ‘Jaane Kyun‘, “Rang Laaga‘, ‘Guriya Rani‘ and ‘Tum Yaad Aaye‘ was met with high praise.

In 2015, Moomal Khalid suffered serious injuries while her fiance Shahzaib Magsi got killed in a road accident on their way to the Karachi airport. She got admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

According to reports, the car was in ruins and the driver’s side of the car got completely ripped away. She made a full recovery from the severe injuries.