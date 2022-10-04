Moomal Khalid wins social media with latest pictures

Actor Moomal Khalid’s latest pictures are going viral on the picture and video sharing social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The application’s users were stunned by her new picture. They took to the the comments section to praise her dashing looks.

The viral pictures saw Moomal Khalid posing for the pictures in a red dress. The caption read, “Teri chahat mein ye dil deewana hua 🌹”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moomal Khalid Usman (@moomalkhalid11)



The Rang Laaga star, who has millions of followers on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures and videos of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects for netizens.

Earlier, Moomal Khalid shared a click of her looking drop-dead gorgeous in an elegant kurta. The image got thousands of likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moomal Khalid Usman (@moomalkhalid11)

The talented celebrity’s work in serials namely Jaane Kyun, Rang Laaga, Guriya Rani and Tum Yaad Aaye were met with high praise.

Related – Moomal Khalid sets social media on fire with viral pictures

In 2015, Moomal Khalid suffered serious injuries while her fiance Shahzaib Magsi got killed in an road accident on their way to the Karachi airport. She got admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

According to reports, the car was in ruins and the driver side of the car got completely ripped away.

She made a full recovery from the severe injuries.

Comments