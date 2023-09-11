Watch: Wedding guests run in panic as earthquake hits Morocco

Morocco was rocked by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake this week, killing more than 2,000 people have died. The joy turned into tragedy as countless families lost their loved ones, or have gone missing.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A couple’s wedding in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, which is a UNESCO heritage site, turned tragic as it was happening when the earthquake struck the African country. A horrific video of the heartbreaking moment has gone viral on social media.

An orchestra was playing at the wedding, and the guests were enjoying the joyous moment when tremors were felt, as seen in the viral video. People can be seen abandoning the stage and fleeing through the doorway.

This is the moment the Morocco earthquake struck in Marrakesh, interrupting a wedding performance on September 8. Friday’s earthquake, the country’s deadliest in 60 years, has killed at least 2,500 people. Latest: https://t.co/7p0XmZ4ZD2 pic.twitter.com/XTjOfbi2a8 — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) September 11, 2023

Netizens expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and offered their condolence to the affected families.

😭Our thoughts and prayers are with all our friends in Morocco 🇲🇦 — Cletus Nwafor🕊 (@CletusNwafor) September 11, 2023

Sad 😢 — Showboytheblogger (@Showboynewscom) September 11, 2023

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had expressed grief and sorrow over the earthquake in a tweet.

“Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time.”

Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to #Morocco in this trying time. 🇵🇰🇲🇦 — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) September 9, 2023