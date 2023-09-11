28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 11, 2023
- Advertisement -

Watch: Wedding guests run in panic as earthquake hits Morocco

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Morocco was rocked by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake this week, killing more than 2,000 people have died. The joy turned into tragedy as countless families lost their loved ones, or have gone missing.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

A couple’s wedding in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, which is a UNESCO heritage site, turned tragic as it was happening when the earthquake struck the African country. A horrific video of the heartbreaking moment has gone viral on social media. 

An orchestra was playing at the wedding, and the guests were enjoying the joyous moment when tremors were felt, as seen in the viral video. People can be seen abandoning the stage and fleeing through the doorway.

Netizens expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and offered their condolence to the affected families.

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had expressed grief and sorrow over the earthquake in a tweet.

“Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time.” 

Related – Morocco earthquake killed young boy as family sat at dinner table

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.