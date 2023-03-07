WATCH: Motorcyclist crashes into car, smashes windshield

A video of a motorcyclist crashing his motorcycle into a car and shattering its windshield after landing on top of it is going viral.

The video showed a car slowing down at a marked crosswalk as per the traffic rules. The biker rammed his two-wheeler into the vehicle, went flying and landed on the roof. The windshield got cracked after he slid down on it.

The biker apparently remained safe in the accident

How to meet chicks and be successful. pic.twitter.com/zr8AQvWZ7r — jamie (@gnuman1979) March 5, 2023

It is not the first time road accidents have happened on traffic signals.

Earlier, a video clip showing a horrific accident involving at least three Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) went viral.

The accident happened on October 17 in 2021 in Indiana, the United States (US). The video, captured on a dashcam, was shared on YouTube by ViralHog.

It shows a speeding SUV ramming into another incoming SUV at a signal, launching the latter into the air.

The SUV, that caused the road mishap, jerked to a halt just a few feet ahead of the car with the dashcam while the second vehicle returned to the frame atop a third SUV.

