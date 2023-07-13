Mouni Roy denied entry to airport, video goes viral

A video of Bollywood actress Mouni Roy being denied entry to the airport is going viral on social media.

Celebrity paparazzi Varinder Chawla shared Mouni Roy’s video on the social media application Instagram. The airport security stopped her from entering the airport because she was not carrying her passport. The next frame showed her leaving the airport in her SUV.

The video of the actress’ travel mishap has close to 4,000 likes. Instagrammers poked fun at the actor and lauded the airport staff for being responsible for their job.

A user wrote that the law is the same for everyone while another stated that the actress thought she could get away because of her celebrity status. A third stated that Mouni Roy remembered to bring her designer bag and paparazzi to have her pictures taken but forgot her passport.

On the acting front, Mouni Roy’s latest outing was in ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva‘. She essayed Dev’s right-hand woman Junoon.

She will be seen in the film ‘The Virgin Tree‘. She will share the screen with veteran Sanjay Dutt and newcomer Palak Tiwari.