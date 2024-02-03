Stunning 360-degree video from top of Mount Everest goes viral

A stunning 360-degree video from the top of the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, is going viral on the social media application X.

The viral video was shared by X user @historyinmemes. It showed an unprecedented glimpse of the treacherous mountain, snow-capped peaks and mountaineers.

“A 360-degree camera view from the top of Mt Everest,” the tweet read.

This is a 360° camera view from the top of Mt. Everest pic.twitter.com/trboDIIXI5 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 1, 2024

The video has garnered at least 35 million views and over 220,000 likes from netizens. Here’s what they had to say about it.

From above, Mount Everest looks cool because the very top part is round and symmetrical. It’s like nature made a perfect circle at the top, making it extra awesome to see from up high. — deri_nator (@dehrinator) February 1, 2024

Wowzers! This is beautiful 😍 — Alexiito TV (@AlexiitoTV) February 1, 2024

Wow, the view from Mt. Everest is breathtaking! I feel dizzy just watching this 360° camera footage. Absolutely epic! — Beverly Ariel (@BeverlyA15407) February 2, 2024

Spectacular view! What an incredible perspective of Mt. Everest. Truly breathtaking. — Gaurav Mehta (@digitalgauravm) February 1, 2024

This is amazing😍 — Bella🍑 (@FixerBen36069) February 1, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that Mount Everest is the earth’s highest mountain above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. The China–Nepal border runs across its summit point.

Its elevation (snow height) of 8,848.86 m (29,031.7 ft) was most recently established in 2020 by the Nepali and Chinese authorities. Pakistani mountaineers Nazir Sabir, Hasan Sadpara and Samina Baig, Shehroze Kasif and Naila Kiani have earlier conquered the world’s highest mountain.

Shehroze Kashif became the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest mountain in 2021.

