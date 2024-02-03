18.9 C
Stunning 360-degree video from top of Mount Everest goes viral

A stunning 360-degree video from the top of the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, is going viral on the social media application X.

The viral video was shared by X user @historyinmemes. It showed an unprecedented glimpse of the treacherous mountain, snow-capped peaks and mountaineers.

“A 360-degree camera view from the top of Mt Everest,” the tweet read.

The video has garnered at least 35 million views and over 220,000 likes from netizens. Here’s what they had to say about it.

It is pertinent to mention that Mount Everest is the earth’s highest mountain above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. The China–Nepal border runs across its summit point.

Its elevation (snow height) of 8,848.86 m (29,031.7 ft) was most recently established in 2020 by the Nepali and Chinese authorities. Pakistani mountaineers Nazir Sabir, Hasan Sadpara and Samina Baig, Shehroze Kasif and Naila Kiani have earlier conquered the world’s highest mountain.

Shehroze Kashif became the youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest mountain in 2021.

