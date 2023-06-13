Mushtaq Ahmed’s son releases duet ‘Saansein’ with India singer

Bazal Mushtaq, son of former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed, collaborated with Indian singer Nandni Sharma to release the song ‘Saansein‘.

Music company Playback Records released the duet, said to be an “enchanting song” which takes listeners on a captivating journey through love, emotions, and personal reflections.

Bazal Mushtaq and Nadni Sharma provided soulful vocals, which left music lovers breathless.

Mehran Shah penned the lyrics of the melody. Atif Ali composed the music.

The colourful music video is directed by Fadi Khan, whereas Aly Doshambe has produced it. The music video has 177,740 views and counting.

The duet won the hearts of music lovers. They praised the composition with their comments.

A viewer wrote, “Wow dynamics, fresh composition, modern production, crisp mix, lovely video, Great work guys”. A second stated, “Woww ! Everything is just top-notch. Beautiful lyrics.”

A third added, “Literally got goosebumps on listening to this masterpiece on headphones. Listening on repeat.”