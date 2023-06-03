Mysterious sea creature’s video goes viral

A video of a mysterious sea creature in the United States has taken marine experts and social media by surprise.

Raine McKinney captured the video of the sea creature close to the south causeway bridge to Pawleys Island. He sought answers by sending the clip to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

A spokesperson said the officials are baffled by it.

“The people in my office are mostly stumped, but we’re not the experts,” he said. The representative added that a law enforcement officer thought it was a squid.

Atlantic brief squid is found in South Carolina waters, whereas longfin squid is found in North Carolina.

Marine Resources Research Institute in Charleston has seen the video but has not reached a conclusion.

Meteorologist Brad Panovich suggested it may be a sea slug. It is found in South Carolina and prefers Florida’s warmer waters. Recently, they have been migrating to the North due to the water temperature increase.

Marine life continues to amaze human beings and humans come across weird and eye-catching sea creatures now and then.

A scary video of a fisherman getting chased by a mysterious sea creature with glowing eyes is viral on social media platforms.

The viral 47-second footage was filmed in the Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil on a speedboat. It sees the boat accelerating at top speed as the strange creature swims closer to it.

Criatura misteriosa perseguiu um barco ontem no Rio Grande do Sul.

Segue o fio para descobrir que monstro é esse nessa #BioThreadBr pic.twitter.com/chOfZ5d0VK — Pedro Henrique Tunes (@PedroHTunes) January 27, 2022

The mysterious sea creature dove out of the water approximately ten times during its chase. It was speculated that two glowing lights might be its eyes. The netizens mentioned the glow was due to the light reflection.

The chase came to an after it could not control itself because of the slipstream from the speedboat.