Mystery object washed up on Australia beach

People and authorities in Australia were perplexed by a mystery object which was washed up on a beach.

The gold-coloured cylinder was discovere by people at Green Head, north of Perth. It was estimated to be 2.5 metres wide and 2.5 metres long.

The Australian Space Agency was called to investigate the large metallic piece.

“We are currently making enquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia,” the space agency tweeted. “The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information.”

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the Chemistry Centre of Western Australia said the mysterious object did not pose any threat.

“WA [Western Australia] Police will maintain security of the object until it is removed and members of the public are requested to stay away from the location,” their statement said.

It is not the first time that weird objects have washed up on beach. Earlier, a weird object washed ashore on a New Zealand beach baffling locals and stirring debate whether what actually is the ‘creature’ lying on the Muriwai Beach.

Some people called it a giant alien-like object covered in barnacles.