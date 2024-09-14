Naeema Butt shares ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ BTS ft. Bushra Ansari

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt aka Rubab of the superhit serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, treated her thousands of Instagram followers with more BTS pictures from the sets.

Rising actor Naeema Butt, aka Rubab Mansoor Khan of ‘KMKT’, turned to her Instagram handle on Friday, sharing a series of BTS visuals from recent episode 19 of the serial, along with a captivating caption.

With a six-picture gallery of her look, she penned, “Look at me when I’m talkin’ to you, You lookin’ at me but I’m lookin’ through you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt) “I see the blood in your eyes, I see the love in disguise. I see the pain hidden in your pride, I see you’re not satisfied. And I don’t see nobody else, I see myself, I’m looking at the Mirror on the wall (woo), here we are again (yeah). Through my rise and fall (uh), You’ve been my only friend (yeah). You told me that they can understand the man I am, So why are we here talkin’ to each other again?” she continued the poem.

Thousands of her fans liked the posts and dropped praising comments for both Butt and her character Rubab.

Notably, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ co-stars Butt with superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, as well as Hania Aamir and Emmad Irfani.

The ensemble star cast of the play also features Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Tauseeq Haider, Maya Khan and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi among others.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.