WATCH: Naeema Butt talks about pain in new video

The latest video of rising actor Naeema Butt spilling hard facts about pain is going viral across social media sites.

The ‘Fraud’ actor posted yet another sad video on her Instagram feed in the early hours of Monday. The clip sees her lip-sync the trending reel script ‘Dard’ from ‘UnErase Poetry’.

“This hit hard! Couldn’t do it,” Butt wrote in the caption of the post as she failed to complete her act in the snippet.

The clip was a hit on social media and was played by thousands of her followers on the gram. Several social users also liked the post and left comments for the celebrity within a few hours.

Naeema Butt is a social media darling and she frequently takes to the photo and video sharing social application to post about her personal life and professional endeavours.

Earlier, the celebrity shared a video of her lip-syncing the poetic verse of Jaun Elia. The Insta post was captioned with, “aap bohat shareef hein! Ap ne kiya nahi kiya. John kahin pass hein aj kal.“

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Butt was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Fraud‘. The main plot revolved around the lead trio of Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar, where the former played Tooba, sister of Shaan [Zulfiqar].

Her performance was loved and applauded by the audience and critics alike.

