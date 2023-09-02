Naeema Butt slays social media with latest post

The latest video of the prolific actress and model Naeema Butt, who has starred in hit dramas and graced prolific fashion shows, is going viral on social media.

Naeema Butt shared her video on her Instagram account. She penned poetic verses in the video.

She has a devoted fan base on social media. She treats fans and admirers to visuals of her whereabouts and professional endeavours.

On the acting front, Naeema Butt was recently seen in the drama serial ‘Fraud‘ alongside A-list actors Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan.

She essayed Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Zulfiqar) and wife of conman Shujaat alias Tabraiz (Khan).

Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble supporting cast of the play included Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others.

‘Fraud’ was written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and directed by Saqib Khan.