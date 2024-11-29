Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding festivities begin; video goes viral!

The much-anticipated wedding festivities for South cinema heartthrob Naga Chaitanya and acclaimed actor Sobhita Dhulipala kickstarted with an intimate haldi event.

Ahead of their much-awaited wedding next week, the inside glimpses from the private haldi ceremony of the lovebirds, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, have emerged on social media.

A video montage shared by an Akkineni family insider, who goes by the username Lakshmi Bhavani, on social platform X, sees the groom and bride-to-be sit next to each other as family members shower them with flowers and continue with other family rituals.

For the event, Dhulipala wore a red saree and matching blouse, paired with heavy jewels. On the other hand, her beau opted for a simple white kurta and pyjama.

In one of the clips, the ‘Made in Heaven’ star is spotted in a different saree as she sits inside a huge vessel for other rituals.

The 29-second-long clip is now viral on social media and fans can’t stop gushing over the happy couple.

Notably, Naga Chaitanya, 37, and Sobhita Dhulipala, 32, were engaged in an intimate ceremony in August, which took place at the groom’s father and veteran actor Nagarjuna’s residence, located at Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.

Their wedding ceremony will take place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4.

