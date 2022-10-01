‘Sweet September’: Naimal Khawar Abbasi shares latest video

Former actor Naimal Khawar Abbasi bid farewell to “Sweet September” with a video which is going viral on Instagram.

The viral video on the social media application showed her wearing an orange shawl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

The clip won the hearts of millions of Instagram users. They took to the comments section to compliment her looks.

Here's what they had to say.

The former actor is being followed by millions of Instagram users. The celebrity uploads pictures and videos for her fans on the interactive social media application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Hamza Ali Abbasi married Naimal Khawar Abbasi back in August of 2019 and they welcomed their first child, son Mustafa, in July 2020. She posted a heartfelt video on their third wedding anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Moreover, Naimal Khawar Abbasi has worked in a few serials too.

