Naimal Khawar gives a sneak peek at her weekend life: See pictures

Former actor and star wife, Naimal Khawar Khan gave a peek into her weekend life with the latest photo dump going viral on social media.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application on Sunday night, Khawar treated her fans with some random glimpses of her weekend endeavours.

The four-picture gallery, captioned with “Mini weekend dump,” and a dumpling emoji, features a mirror selfie of the celebrity wife, while she was getting her makeup and hair done, probably for a shoot. The fashionista is seen in a black-and-white outfit in the picture. The post also had an on-flight click as well as some pictures of art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

The viral post received love for the celebrity on the gram in the form of likes and lovely compliments in the comments section.

For the unversed, Naimal Khawar Khan is married to showbiz heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi since 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

Despite her brief acting stint, Khawar is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, where she frequently treats the fans with heart-melting glimpses of their toddler.