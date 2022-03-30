Namra Shahid’s wedding pictures, videos go viral

Actor Namra Shahid got married and the pictures and videos of her wedding are viral on social media.

The viral pictures and videos saw Namra Shahid in a traditional red bridal dress at the wedding. The Ghar Jammai star wore beautiful jewellery as well.

The groom donned a stylish sherwani.

The event was attended by celebrities Shehzeen Rahat, Shagufta Ejaz and many more. Here are the pictures and videos that went viral.

The actor has thousands of followers on social media. She takes to the picture and video-sharing platform Instagram to share pictures and projects’ BTS.

Namra Shahid has proved her mettle in the acting industry with her solid performance in many projects. Her hit dramas include Ghar Jammai and Saheliyaan.

