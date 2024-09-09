Watch: Nasser Hussain falls off chair ‘in shock’ seeing Woakes’s bowling

Former England captain-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain fell off his chair ‘in shock’ after seeing pacer Chris Woakes’s spin bowling during their Test against Sri Lanka.

The video, titled “The effects of Chris Woakes’s off-spin” of the hilarious incident went viral on social media.

The incident occurred during Sri Lanka’s first inning of the third Test at The Oval when bad lights forced Woakes to bowl off-spin.

His switch from fast bowling to spin bowling triggered a series of reactions on the ground as well as in the comm box.

In a viral video, commentator Michael Atherton described the reaction of players. England batter Joe Root reacted with a smile, while Ben Stokes is seen in disbelief in the balcony region.

However, it was Nasser Hussain who was shocked to see Chris Woakes attempt to bowl off-spin.

A viral video showed Hussain nearly falling off his chair as he was on air, commenting on the game.

“In the commentary box, Nasser almost fell off his chair. The effect of Chris Woakes’ off-spin,” said Micheal Atherton while on air.

As a spinner, the right-arm pacer got off to a good start, giving up only one run in his first two deliveries.

On his third delivery, Chris Woakes, a spinner, erred, pitching the ball terribly short, which allowed Kusal Mendis to draw it towards fine-leg for a four.

It started to get lighter soon after the seventh over ended, and the umpires let pace bowling to resume.