Natasha Ali recalls failing class nine exams

Actor Natasha Ali is one of the most recognized faces in the showbiz industry, and it has gotten in the way of her education.

Natasha Ali appeared in the ARY Digital show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo. She talked about how her educational and professional lives.

In the show, the actor admitted she failed her class nine exams because she was working on two projects at once.

The celebrity said she had an extreme fondness for acting since her childhood. She said the works of Uzma Gillani, Faryal Gohar, Shagufta Ejaz and Rubina Ejaz have inspired her.

The celebrity said she skipped school a lot and made many excuses, which would work sometimes.

The actor, who started her acting career in 2001, is essaying Safia in the superhit ARY Digital drama ‘Hook‘. She is joined by A-list actors Mirza Zain Baig, Kinza Hashmi, Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

The supporting cast of the play includes Saima Noor, Hina Dilpazeer, Mariam Ansari, Sohail Sameer, Waseem Abbas, and Humaira Bano.

The Mohsin Mirza directorial, written by Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar, airs prime time every Wednesday.

Moreover, she has worked in super hit serials ‘Identity‘, ‘Rani Beti Raaj Kare‘, ‘Lamha Lamha Zindagi‘, ‘Qarz‘, ‘Haq Meher‘, ‘Qudrat‘, ‘Meka Aur Susral‘, ‘Maata‘ and ‘Maikey Se Sasural‘.