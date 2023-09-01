Nawal Saees dazzles social media with latest post

The latest pictures of actress and model Nawal Saeed, who has worked in hit dramas and walked the ramp in countless illustrious fashion shows, are going viral on the social media application Instagram.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
Nawal Saeed shared the pictures of her in an elegant outfit on her account.
View this post on Instagram
Thousands of Instagrammers liked her pictures. They praised her looks and visuals with heartwarming comments.
A user wrote that the actress looked charming, sweet, lovely, gorgeous and beautiful. Another said she is one of the prettiest personalities in the world.
A third user called her stunning.
She is one of the most followed social media celebrities from Pakistan. She updates fans about her personal and professional endeavours with captivating pictures and videos.
Earlier, the pictures of her rocking a pink kurta went viral. She broke the internet by with clicks of her in purple Eastern wear.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, on the acting front, the showbiz starlet has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit.