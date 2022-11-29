‘Nirvana’: Nawal Saeed stuns social media with latest pictures

The latest pictures of actor and model Nawal Saeed is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures showed the “Dil-e-Veeran” star taking selfies with her mobile phone that had the name of the prolific rock band Nirvana written on it. She was in a white and blue striped shirt in the clicks.

Thousands of Instagram users complimented her looks through likes and heartwarming comments.

Moreover, the celebrity has quite a fanbase on interactive platforms with millions of Instagram followers. She treats them to pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and professional endeavours.

Nawal Saeed was recently in the superhit ARY Digital serial “Dil-e-Veeran” where she played the role of the Minhal.

The serial tells the story of two lovebirds; Minhal and Haider (Hasan Khan). Their lives change forever as a result of an extraordinarily confusing scenario. Talal (Shahroz Sabzwari) tries to sort things out but family politics does not let it get any better.

The drama Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi has directed the show, written by Sameena Aijaz.

