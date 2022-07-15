Viral: Nawal Saeed stuns netizens in latest Instagram pictures

Actor and model Nawal Saeed shared her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

The viral pictures see her posing for the camera in an elegant lilac eastern outfit. The caption read, “Touched like the lilac sky.”

The gallery got 15,000 likes and counting from application's users.

The actor has millions of Instagram followers. She share the pictures of herself, her family and projects through the platform.

The showbiz star also shared pictures of her enjoying a dreamy vacation in Turkey earlier.

Earlier, the pictures of her with the co-star of the ARY Digital serial Dil-e-Veeran Shahroz Sabzwari on the sets made rounds.

In the caption, she asked if netizens were watching the serial.

Dil-e-Veeran is an unconventional drama whose story dives into the lives of two lovebirds; Minhal and Haider.

Shahroz Sabzwari and Nawal Saeed play lead roles of Haider and Minhal. The cast includes Hasan Khan, Seemi Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Shehryar Zaidi, Sabiha Hashmi, Faraz Farooqui, Hina Rizvi, Shaista Jabeen, Mehrun Nisa and Anoosha.

It is written by Samina Aijaz and Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi.

