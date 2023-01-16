Nawal Saeed sets the winter mood with vacation pictures

The showbiz diva Nawal Saeed sets up the winter mood just right with her vacation pictures viral across social media.

For the last couple of days, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor has been treating her one million followers on the photo and video sharing application with glimpses of her vacation to a secret destination.

The fashionista served some serious style goals slaying ‘Emily in Paris’ kinda winter fashion amid the snow-capped mountains and stunning vintage streets.

“- 1 degree but we still don’t choose to have a cold heart ♥️,” Saeed wrote with one of the picture galleries. The actor seems to be having a gala time as she explored the city and devoured some local delicacies at cosy eateries.

The viral pictures were liked and praised by the huge fanbase of the celeb on the gram.

It should be mentioned here that Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors of the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online.

She frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations across her social media handles particularly Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit. Apart from acting, the celebrity is a budding entrepreneur with her clothing line called ‘Lace for Grace’.

