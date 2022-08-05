Nawal Saeed wins social media with new pictures

Nawal Saeed continues to win over social media as her new pictures are going viral on the visual sharing application Instagram.

The viral pictures of the Faryaad actor, showing her dressed in an elegant kurta shalwar and makeup, got thousands of likes from Instagram users.

There were some heartwarming comments on the Dil-e-Veeran actor’s social media post. Here are some of them.

“Khubsurat princess (Beautiful princess) ❤️🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫀”

“Very nice picture so beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“You are so beautiful and stylish queen 💘 Nawal princess ❤️💖”

“You are my favourite actress”

“”How can someone be so preeeetttttyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The celebrity has millions of fans and followers over social media platforms. She often shares pictures and videos of herself, family moments and professional life. Netizens heap praise on social media posts by liking and commenting on them.

Previously, Nawal Saeed stunned social media with stylish pictures of her in a red outfit. The photo album received thousands of likes too.

The celebrity has proved to be a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry with her work in superhit ARY Digital serials Faryaad and Dil-e-Veeran.

Dil-e-Veeran is an unconventional drama whose story dives into the lives of lovebirds; Minhal and Haider played by Nawal Saeed and Shehroz Sabzwari.

The cast also includes Hasan Khan, Seemi Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Shehryar Zaidi, Sabiha Hashmi, Faraz Farooqui, Hina Rizvi, Shaista Jabeen, Mehrun Nisa and Anoosha.

