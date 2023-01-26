Nazish Jahangir amps up her glam game: Watch video

Actor Nazish Jahangir got her glam game on point in the latest Instagram reel from a magazine cover shoot.

On Wednesday, the ‘Berukhi’ star made a breathtaking outing on the Instagram feeds as she slayed some high glam makeup and a stunning outfit for a recent fashion shoot in the new video, while musician Shumaila Rehmat Hussain’s viral track ‘Sajan Kuch Bol’ played in the background.

“Can’t get over this look and this song,” Jahangir wrote in the caption of the reel on the photo and video sharing application.

The reel clip was played thousands of times within hours and was showered with numerous likes and compliments from her fans on the gram.

It should be noted here that the celebrity is a favourite among designers for modelling shoots, thanks to her on-fleek style and stunning Instagram feed, followed by over 800k users of the social platform.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa’ and soon got recognized as one of the promising new entrants in showbiz. She was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi’, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

