Nazish Jahangir captivates social media with new pictures

Actor and model Nazish Jahangir shared her new stylish pictures that are going viral on social media.

Nazish Jahangir posted viral pictures on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram. It showed her wearing a shirt with dogs printed on it.

“Even my dogs were loyal than you,” her caption read. The picture gallery got thousands of likes.

She used hashtags Nazish Jahangir, Black Pink, Love, Dogs, Loyalty and Posing.

Apart from her promising drama performances, Nazish Jahangir is a favourite among designers for modelling shoots. The actor has over 696,000 followers on her official Instagram handle where she frequently shares glimpses of her work.

Jahangir, who made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa’, is one of the leading names among the new entrants to showbiz. She was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi’, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

Struggles with mental health

Earlier, she spoke about her struggles with mental health. He admitted to being a victim of PTSD for a decade.

The celebrity said the disorder, if untreated, can have a devastating effect for both those who have the condition and their loved ones.

She added, “It not only affects relationships with your family, friends and others, it can trigger serious emotional problems and even cause health problems over time.”

Nazish Jahangir went on to say it can affect people of all ages even unborn babies if the mother is under constant stress.

“There is no timestamp on trauma. There isn’t a formula that you can insert yourself into to get from horror to healed. Be patient. Take up space. Let your journey be the balm,” she concluded.

