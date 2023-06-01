Nazish Jahangir creates buzz with latest pictures

The latest pictures of the prolific actor and model Nazish Jahangir are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Nazish Jahangir was wearing a black t-shirt and matching pants. The celebrity stated that she was showing her “beef burger” face.

The pictures have over 10,000 likes. Instagrammers praised her looks and pictures with heartfelt comments.

The actor is active on social media platforms where she shares pictures of herself along with family moments and professional endeavours. Moreover, she also holds interactive sessions for her fans.

Earlier, she turned heads with elegant pictures of her kurta shalwar. The picture of her in a black top went viral as well.

On the acting front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa‘. Since then, she has become one of the leading names in the showbiz industry.

The actor earned praise for her work in serials ‘Berukhi‘ and ‘Uff Ye Biwiyaan‘.