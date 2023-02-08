Nazish Jahangir steps up fashion game with latest pictures

Latest pictures of actor Nazish Jahangir are going viral on social media.

Nazish Jahangir shared the pictures of her latest photoshoot on the visual-sharing application Instagram.

The actor posed for the pictures in different postures. She advised people to not let others take their dreams away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)



Thousands of Instagram users liked her viral pictures.

The actor is active on social media platforms where she shares pictures of herself along with family moments and professional endeavours. Moreover, she also holds interactive sessions for her fans.

Here are some of her hit social media posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

On the acting front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa’. Since then, she has become one of the leading names in the showbiz industry.

She played Maira in ‘Berukhi‘, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

Moreover, she shares life advice for people on Instagram. Earlier, she said that she cannot stand the words “get over it” because everyone is under such pressure to put their problems in the past.

“Don’t allow others to hurry your healing. It is a process, one that may take years, occasionally, even a lifetime – and that’s OK…..!” she added.

