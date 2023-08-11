Nazish Jahangir breaks social media with latest posts

Actress and model Nazish Jahangir’s latest video and pictures are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The actress shared the pictures and video of her in a green kurta on her Instagram account. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in it.

Her posts got thousands of likes from Instagram users. They spoke highly of her looks and images with heartfelt comments.

A user called her his “crush”, whereas another said she was “so cute”. A third user described her as “a complete package”, while a fourth defined her as “awesome”.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Bharosa‘ star has a huge fan base on social media platforms. She treats admirers to pictures and clips of herself and her professional endeavours.

The actress has impressed audiences and critics with her stellar performance. The actor made her television debut in ‘Bharosa.’

Her work in the ‘Berukhi‘ and ‘Uff Ye Biwiyaan‘ received recognition.

Earlier, she shocked fans by revealing she struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The actress admitted she has been suicidal twice in her life after she lost her mother.