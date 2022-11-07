Nazish Jahangir’s latest video goes viral

Actor Nazish Jahangir shared a video of her smashing a hammer on a motorcycle on Instagram and it is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Nazish Jahangir signified how she deals with negativity in her life through the viral video. Thousands of Instagram users liked the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

Nazish Jahangir, who made her TV debut in 2017 with “Bharosa“, is one of the leading names among the new entrants to showbiz.

Apart from her promising drama performances, Nazish Jahangir is a favourite among designers for modelling shoots. The actor has over 700,000 followers on her official Instagram handle, where she frequently shares glimpses of her work.

Related – Nazish Jahangir opens up about her mental health struggles

She shared pictures of her in an elegant kurta shalwar. The clicks got thousands of likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Jahangir Khan (@nazishjahangir)

“When you feel a peaceful joy, that’s when you are near the truth. ♥️” the caption of the photo album read.

Apart from sharing visuals, she also gives shares advice with people about humanity. Previously, the celebrity told that people can not respect others unless they cannot respect themselves.

Moreover, she mentioned that people need to show grace for staying kind while facing cruel situations in life.

The actor has proved her mettle in the drama industry and has played diverse roles throughout her successful career. Her work in superhit projects namely “Berukhi” and “Bharosa” has got positive responses.

Comments