Nazish Jahangir’s new pictures, video go viral

Actor Nazish Jahangir shared pictures and a video of her enjoying the rainy weather and it is going viral on Instagram.

She was flaunting her stunning black outfit in the viral video on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram.

The song Fitoor from the Bollywood movie Shamshera, sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, played in the background.

Thousands of netizens liked the video. They came with heartwarming comments. Here’s what they had to say.

“Love it❤️❤️❤️”

“In awe of this ❤️🙌”

“Perfection exists here🔥🔥😍😍”

“Ap ki khoobsorati ko lafzon mein kaisay bayan Karo (How can I describe your beauty in words) ❤️”

“Beautiful”

Her picture gallery got thousands of likes from netizens also.

Nazish Jahangir frequently takes to the social media application where she posts pictures of her photoshoots and videos for millions of her fans.

Apart from sharing visuals, she also gives shares advice with people about humanity. Previously, the celebrity told that people can not respect others unless they cannot respect themselves.

Moreover, she mentioned that people need to show grace for staying kind while facing cruel situations in life.

The actor has proved her mettle in the drama industry and has played diverse roles throughout her successful career. Her work in superhit projects namely Berukhi and Bharosa has got positive responses.

