Nazish Jahangir wins hearts with latest pictures

Actor Nazish Jahangir won social media with her latest pictures that are going viral.

The viral pictures on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram saw her in an elegant kurta shalwar. The clicks got thousands of likes.

“When you feel a peaceful joy, that’s when you are near the truth. ♥️” the caption of the photo album read.

“Some imperfections,” the caption of the other picture read.

Nazish Jahangir frequently takes to the social media application where she posts pictures of her photoshoots and videos for millions of her fans.

Apart from sharing visuals, she also gives shares advice with people about humanity. Previously, the celebrity told that people can not respect others unless they cannot respect themselves.

Moreover, she mentioned that people need to show grace for staying kind while facing cruel situations in life.

The actor has proved her mettle in the drama industry and has played diverse roles throughout her successful career. Her work in superhit projects namely Berukhi and Bharosa has got positive responses.

