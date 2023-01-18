Neelam Muneer flaunts elegance with dashing pictures

The latest pictures of actor Neelam Muneer Khan are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Neelam Muneer’s viral pictures on the visual-sharing platform showed her flaunting elegance in a dashing red outfit.

The elegant pictures of the ‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘ star got her thousands of likes and heartwarming comments from Instagram users.

Neelam Muneer is among the most popular showbiz celebrities on Instagram with millions of followers. She keeps her fans updated with her personal and professional happenings on the interactive platform.

Previously, she stunned netizens with clicks of her in a black top and blue denim jeans. Moreover, the celebrity shared images of her in a three-piece suit.

Her latest drama was ‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘. Her character was that of Rabi who proved herself innocent of the murder of her husband Mateen (Shuja Asad).

Neelam Muneer’s performance in serials ‘Anabiya‘, ‘Judai‘, ‘Rang Laaga‘, ‘Arranged Marriage‘, ‘Maang‘, ‘Kuch Khawab Thay Meray‘, ‘Umm-e-Kulsoom‘, ‘Qurbat‘, ‘Shehre Dil Key Darwazay‘, ‘Diya Jalay‘ earned praise.

