Neelam Muneer wins social media with latest Insta post

A-list actor Neelam Muneer Khan wins over her followers with her latest picture going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Wednesday, Khan posted a stunning click of herself on the feed, captioned simply with a couple of emojis.

The blur, close-up shot captured the diva flaunting her on-fleek makeup and hair, from what looks like her look from her next project. She sported defined fox eyes and basic tinted lips, with a black leather jacket.

A huge fanbase of Khan on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments section of the now-viral post.

Being one of the most followed celebs of the country on the social site, Khan often shares glimpses of her personal as well as work life with her 6.7 million followers.

Earlier, she posted a three-picture gallery of herself, sporting a shimmery, ruffled dress. “The future belongs to those who believe In the beauty of their dreams,” Khan wrote in the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neelam Muneer Khan’s last silver screen appearance came in Yasir Nawaz directorial murder mystery ‘Chakkar’, while on TV, she won hearts and acclaim as Rabi, in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai‘.