Nepal cricketer Sita Rana Magar celebrating wicket in Pushpa style; video goes viral

The video of Nepal cricketer Sita Rana Magar celebrated a wicket in the Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament by doing the Pushpa dance step is viral.

The viral video was posted on microblogging social media application Twitter by the International Cricket Council. The video has millions of views with thousands of likes and retweets.

“It’s gone so far on social media.” Nepal’s Sita Rana Magar with the most popular celebration currently 😄 📽️ @fairbreakglobal pic.twitter.com/wlTRf0KeFt — ICC (@ICC) May 10, 2022

Sita Rana Magar took a wicket during fixture between Tornadoes and Sapphires. She moved her hand over the chin, mimicking actor Allu Arjun from critically acclaimed movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

“It’s gone so far on social media,” the caption read. “Nepal’s Sita Rana Magar with the most popular celebration currently 😄”

Fairbreak Invitational also shared the video and called her a cricketing star.

The SDG #FBI22 celebration that has taken social media by storm 👏 Sita Rana Magar, you ⭐️! @Sita_magar8 | @fairbreakglobal https://t.co/NQYItLSAX4 — FairBreak (@fairbreakglobal) May 10, 2022

Here’s how social media reacted to it. A netizen said Allu Arjun is a famous star in Nepal. A netizen pointed out that the celebration is from a Tollywood movie and not Bollywood.

#Pushpa is beyond records. A signature pose from a movie has now become a mode of celebration. This is mad stardom. When some actors are banking on slow-motion-formulaic loud potboilers, the arrows from Allu have targeted the bullseye as if it were struck from Arjuna’s bow. — Vishal (@Writerwala) May 10, 2022

You gonna tell your kids that you are the witness of goat pushpa era 🔥🔥 — Ahmad (@Ahmad37876002) May 10, 2022

Edhi Saar Edhi Sir mana Range uu 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DJD3BEbmHr — Bunny My IcoN™ VirAAt (@pavankalyanAllu) May 10, 2022

The spinner followed the path of cricketers with the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and others to entertain the crowd by doing the Pushpa-like celebration.

