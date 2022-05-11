Thursday, May 12, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Nepal cricketer Sita Rana Magar does Pushpa style celebration; video goes viral

test

The video of Nepal cricketer Sita Rana Magar celebrating a wicket in the Fairbreak Invitational T20 tournament by doing the Pushpa dance step is viral.

The viral video was posted on microblogging social media application Twitter by the International Cricket Council. The video has millions of views with thousands of likes and retweets.

Sita Rana Magar took a wicket during fixture between Tornadoes and Sapphires. She moved her hand over the chin, mimicking actor Allu Arjun from critically acclaimed movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

“It’s gone so far on social media,” the caption read. “Nepal’s Sita Rana Magar with the most popular celebration currently 😄”

Related – VIRAL: DJ Bravo does Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in BPL

Fairbreak Invitational also shared the video and called her a cricketing star.

Here’s how social media reacted to it. A netizen said Allu Arjun is a famous star in Nepal. A netizen pointed out that the celebration is from a Tollywood movie and not Bollywood.

The spinner followed the path of cricketers with the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and others to entertain the crowd by doing the Pushpa-like celebration.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.