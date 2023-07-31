Netflix releases trailer of ‘Depp v. Heard’ docu-series

OTT platform Netflix released the trailer of the docu-series of Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case titled ‘Depp v. Heard‘.

‘Depp v. Heard‘ will examine the defamation case that captured the world’s attention as the first Trial by TikTok and questions the nature of truth and the role it plays in society.

‘Depp v. Heard‘ – which streams from August 16, 2023 – is directed by Emma Cooper. Carla Grande and Eloise Vanstone have co-produced the project.

Amber Heard was proven guilty of defaming ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial that featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple’s soured relationship by a Virginia jury.

The jury also ruled in favour of Amber Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Johnny Depp. It awarded the actor $15 million in damages from the actress. The panel awarded her $2 million in damages.

Johnny Depp, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ star, sued his ex-wife for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in a newspaper opinion piece.

She countersued for $100 million, saying he smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a “hoax.”

He denied hitting her or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011 while filming ‘The Rum Diary‘ and wed in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized about two years later.

At the centre of the legal case is a December 2018 opinion piece by Amber Heard in the Washington Post in which she made a statement about domestic abuse. The article did not mention Johnny Depp by name but his lawyer told jurors it was clear that Amber Heard was referring to him.

During six weeks of testimony, Amber Heard’s attorneys argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were covered as free speech under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

Throughout the case, jurors listened to recordings of the couple’s fights and saw graphic photos of Johnny Depp’s bloody finger. He said the top of the finger was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him in 2015.

Heard denied injuring Johnny Depp’s finger and said Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her that night with a liquor bottle. She said she struck him only to defend herself or her sister.

Testimony was live-streamed widely on social media, drawing large audiences to hear details about the couple’s troubled relationship.