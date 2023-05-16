Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Chris Hemsworth returns with more action in ‘Extraction 2’ trailer

The trailer of Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix film ‘Extraction 2’ has been released.

Extraction 2‘ will be the follow-up to its predecessor. Protagonist Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), who barely survived his grievous wounds from his mission in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, returns with his team for another next mission.

Earlier, the OTT platform had released three posters of its upcoming film.

The cast includes Olga Kurylenko, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Sinead Phelps, Adam Bessa, Tako Tabatadze, Justin Howell, Jenn Kirk and others.

Sam Hargrave returns as the director whereas Joe Russo, who worked in the seven Oscar Award-winning film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once‘, has written the flick.

The producers’ panel include Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo, Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, Mike Larocca, Patrick Newall, Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Peter Schwerin and Alex Belcher.

The film will stream on Netflix from June 16 this year.

