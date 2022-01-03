VIRAL: Netflix show All of Us are Dead trailer released

Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming Korean zombie apocalypse web show All of Us Are Dead and it is going viral on social media.

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak,” the synopsis of the show on IMDb read. “Trapped students must fight their way out or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

Not zombies with high school angst 😱 Choose your own adventure: escape, die, or unite to survive. All Of Us Are Dead arrives January 28 🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️🧟 pic.twitter.com/2gRBiwI3Pu — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) December 31, 2021

Here’s how social media users reacted to the show’s first look.

This one looks scarily exciting #Netflix — SparkleBox.School (@SparkleboxSchol) December 31, 2021

Ain’t this like high school of the dead — KG_kingKuro (@KG_KingKuro) January 1, 2022

The cast of All of Us Are Dead include Lee Yoo-mi, Rich Ting, Dareen Keilan, Chase Yi, Yi-Hyun Cho, Lisa Yamada, Park Solomon, Ji-hu Park, Chan-Young Yoon, In-soo Yoo, Lim Jae-Hyeok, Byeong-cheol Kim and others.

The direction of the show is helmed by J.Q. Lee and Kim Nam-Soo together while Seong-il Cheon is the screenwriter.

The first season of the upcoming show will be available for streaming from January 28.

The South Korean shows became a hit last year on the web show and movie streaming giant with Squid Game and My Name being critically acclaimed.

As far as K-zombie projects are concerned, Kingdom, Train to Busan, Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, Alive, Sweet Home, The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey, Rampant and Doomsday Book got positive reviews.

