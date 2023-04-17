Netizens show support to Suhas from ‘3 Idiots’

Social media users are coming out in support of ‘3 Idiots‘ character Suhas in wake of the tough economic conditions in the country.

Suhas, played by Olivier Lafont, was a comic relief in the critically acclaimed Aamir Khan-starrer.

His character was that of a well-off man who purchases luxurious items only for them to get ruined by the male protagonist Ranchoddas Chanchad (Aamir Khan) for exposing his nature.

Twitter user Aaraynsh started a trend in which he sympathized with Suhas. He wrote anyone would be driven crazy if their INR4 lac watch would get lost or $400 shoes would be ruined on purpose.

Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man. Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand now how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty. Everyone dreams… pic.twitter.com/OMR3WVlvEE — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 16, 2023

Moreover, the Twitter user said having chutney spilt on a sherwani worth INR1.5 lac and having your fiance walk out on you from mandap was not funny.

As someone who grew up in the middle class, I understand the struggle to chase IITs and IIMs in pursuit of our dreams. Even spilling chutney on a sherwani worth 1.5 lakhs on your wedding day and having your fiance walk away from the mandap was not funny.

You were a hero 🙂 — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 16, 2023

Many netizens agreed with Aaraynsh’s take on Suhas. Here’s what they had to say.

Wow… you actually gave an entirely new perspective for Suhas. As I think about it, in terms of boasting, he never shown boasting on his own. He only talked about product price when the particular product was ruined, like chutney on shoes/ sherwani or losing, just bought watch — Swagata Panjari (@swa_panjari) April 17, 2023

Wow rightly said yaar — Yuktaa (@_yuktaaa__) April 16, 2023

Why is this making so much of sense now. — hope (@hashtageuphoric) April 17, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, written by Abhijat Joshi, is one of the cult classics of Bollywood.

‘3 Idiots‘ was hailed by critics upon its release and received several accolades, in addition to Box Office feats.

