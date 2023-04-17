Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Netizens show support to Suhas from ‘3 Idiots’

Social media users are coming out in support of ‘3 Idiots‘ character Suhas in wake of the tough economic conditions in the country.

Suhas, played by Olivier Lafont, was a comic relief in the critically acclaimed Aamir Khan-starrer.

His character was that of a well-off man who purchases luxurious items only for them to get ruined by the male protagonist Ranchoddas Chanchad (Aamir Khan) for exposing his nature.

Twitter user Aaraynsh started a trend in which he sympathized with Suhas. He wrote anyone would be driven crazy if their INR4 lac watch would get lost or $400 shoes would be ruined on purpose.

Moreover, the Twitter user said having chutney spilt on a sherwani worth INR1.5 lac and having your fiance walk out on you from mandap was not funny.

Many netizens agreed with Aaraynsh’s take on Suhas. Here’s what they had to say.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, written by Abhijat Joshi, is one of the cult classics of Bollywood.

3 Idiots‘ was hailed by critics upon its release and received several accolades, in addition to Box Office feats.

