New York restaurant releases ancient Lobster back into sea

HEMPSTEAD: In an encouraging viral gesture, Peter’s Clam Bar, a seafood restaurant in Long Island, has released a 110-year-old, 21-pound lobster named Lorenzo back into the open sea.



The event took place on National Lobster Day and Father’s Day, offering a special way to show care for the ocean and its creatures.

The restaurant owner, Butch Yamali, shared that viral cLorenzo the lobster had been living in their tank for many years and had become a popular sight for customers. “Lorenzo just kind of slipped through the cracks and ended up in our tank for years,” Yamali told WPIX-TV. Over time, many people came to love Lorenzo and often took pictures of him.



Understanding how special Lorenzo was for being so old, Yamali, along with local officials, decided to “pardon” him and return him to the Atlantic Beach Reef. “He’s now living his best life, clawing his way to freedom and soaking up the salty breeze (instead of butter),” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

This kind of act is part of a tradition at Peter’s Clam Bar, where they have already freed another big lobster named Lenny. Yamali felt happy to give Lorenzo a chance to live in the wild again. “He’s gonna be missed, but I think it’s better like this. If he passed away here, it wouldn’t be a good thing, and I couldn’t have the heart to sell him,” he said.

Lorenzo’s release shows how people are becoming more aware of protecting marine life, especially older lobsters, which are hard to find in the ocean.

