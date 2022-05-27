Viral: New Yorker’s amazing parking skills amaze netizens

A recent video of a New York man driving his car out of a very tight parking spot with tremendous ease has taken over the internet.

The amazing driving skills of the man were captured by a man standing on the balcony of a nearby building.

While most people would think 100 times before risking a scratch over their car to get it out of a tight spot, this New Yorker did it he does it for a living. The video of his amazing driving skills has gone viral over the internet.

“I’m going to take a picture of this,” The man says before getting inside the car.

While steering the wheel he says “Watch me get out.”

Almost touching the bumpers of the cars parked in front and back of his car, the man gently turns the car. However, he manages to take the car out without causing damage to any of the vehicles.

Also Read: Tourist’s poor parking decision drowns vehicle

The video had originally surfaced last year but has gone viral recently.

While many social media users were amazed at the man driving skills, others claim that it was just a normal New York driver.

“Now that is talent and patience,” wrote one user, while another said, “Wow. I would have cried first.”

A third user said, “This is giving me anxiety.” Yet another posted, “As a New Yorker, I definitely could get out of that spot.”

Comments