Newly-wed brides run away with cash, jewellery

In yet another shocking incident that went viral online, a newly-wed bride has allegedly run away from her in-laws’ house taking all cash and gold jewelry.

The incident happened in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh where two cousins Bharat and Rohit got married to Anjali and Sanjana on June 11.

The couple were warmly welcomed by their in-laws. On June 15, when Bharat Gupta was going to office, his wife told him to come home early.

However, Anjali and Sanjana decided to run away. They gathered all the cash and jewelry and locked their sister-in-law and mother-in-law inside the home.

The man was informed by his mother and he was shocked to know that his wife had run away and her phone was also switched off.

Furthermore, police are conducting raids in search of the two girls and trying to trace them through their Adhaar card.

Earlier, a groom was taken to hospital reeling from shock after his own bride robbed him of his valuables eight days after their marriage in the Lodhran district of Punjab.

Habib Rehan, a resident of the Dera Janda area of the city, befriended a woman, named Naheed Akhtar on the mobile phone. She proposed marriage to him, which he accepted and the two ended up tying the knot.

After eight days of their marriage, she disappeared, depriving him of his cash and valuables, including jewelry.

At least 12 cases involving the woman marrying men and then looting were reported, according to the police.