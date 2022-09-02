Saturday, September 3, 2022
News anchor swallows fly live on-air, video goes viral

A video of a news anchor swallowing fly live on-air is going viral on social media platforms.

A foreign news agency reported that the moment took place when Canadian news agency Global News’ anchor Farah Nasser was reporting about floods in Pakistan.

The viral video, shared by the journalist on Twitter, showed her saying “Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of non-stop torrential rain. A national emergency has been invoked…”

Suddenly the flying insect flew into her mouth. She swallowed the flying and continued her report.

The amusing video has millions of views and thousands of likes. Here’s how social media reacted.

It is not the first time that news bulletin, talk shows and reporting have seen animal or insect interruptions.

An amusing video of a cat slapping a journalist during a live transmissio is went viral across social media platforms.

The viral video showed Turkish sports journalist Huseyin Ozkok talking to an anchor. The cat crept up behind him and slapped the journalist with its tail.

