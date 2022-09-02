News anchor swallows fly live on-air, video goes viral

A video of a news anchor swallowing fly live on-air is going viral on social media platforms.

A foreign news agency reported that the moment took place when Canadian news agency Global News’ anchor Farah Nasser was reporting about floods in Pakistan.

The viral video, shared by the journalist on Twitter, showed her saying “Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of non-stop torrential rain. A national emergency has been invoked…”

Suddenly the flying insect flew into her mouth. She swallowed the flying and continued her report.

Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing). pic.twitter.com/Qx5YyAeQed — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 29, 2022

The amusing video has millions of views and thousands of likes. Here’s how social media reacted.

Total pro! Well done 😂🪰 — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) August 30, 2022

U can’t call urself vegetarian anymore 🙂 — Imran (@immudreamzz) September 2, 2022

Farah, you are a great anchor and it showed. What composure! I do not want to think of what would have happened had that been me instead. Ugh! — Steven Ross (@AirHockeyCanada) September 1, 2022

Did it buzz in your belly?? It must be difficult to fly in there! 🤔 — Mellowjay (@mellowjayb) August 31, 2022

It is not the first time that news bulletin, talk shows and reporting have seen animal or insect interruptions.

An amusing video of a cat slapping a journalist during a live transmissio is went viral across social media platforms.

The viral video showed Turkish sports journalist Huseyin Ozkok talking to an anchor. The cat crept up behind him and slapped the journalist with its tail.

